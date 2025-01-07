Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Dow Jones News
07.01.2025 15:19 Uhr
198 Leser
Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
07-Jan-2025 / 13:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Britvic plc 
7 January 2025 
 
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 7 January 2025 that the following transactions have taken place in relation 
to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and 
Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each ("Shares"), using 
deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares ("Matching Shares"). 
 
The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 1,309.75 pence 
per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a 
price of 1,309.75 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below: 
 
Name       Role        Number of Shares purchased Number of Matching Shares 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 12             4 
Rebecca Napier  Executive Director 11             4

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name      Number of    Name of Connected    Number of    Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share 
        Shares     Person         Shares            Capital 
Simon      474,698     -            -        474,698   0.19% 
Litherland 
Rebecca Napier 17,497     -            -        17,497    0.00%

The attached notification, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share 
                                     Incentive Plan 
                                     Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     1,309.75 pence  12 (Partnership shares) 
                                     0 pence      4 (Matching shares) 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           16 shares 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP157.17 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2025/01/06 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 
 4. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Rebecca Napier 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 5. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share 
                                     Incentive Plan 
                                     Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     1,309.75 pence  11 (Partnership shares) 
                                     0 pence      4 (Matching shares) 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           15 shares 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP144.08 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2025/01/06 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  369111 
EQS News ID:  2062989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062989&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2025 08:46 ET (13:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
