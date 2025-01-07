Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07
[07.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.01.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,506,943.00
USD
0
63,204,832.96
7.4298
07.01.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,644,612.00
EUR
0
20,870,278.70
5.7263
07.01.25
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,658,759.04
9.9533
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
07.01.25
IE000XIITCN5
612,758.00
GBP
0
4,948,377.92
8.0756