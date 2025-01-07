Anzeige
07.01.2025 15:42 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

[07.01.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

07.01.25

IE000LZC9NM0

8,506,943.00

USD

0

63,204,832.96

7.4298

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

07.01.25

IE000DOZYQJ7

3,644,612.00

EUR

0

20,870,278.70

5.7263

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

07.01.25

IE000GETKIK8

267,123.00

GBP

0

2,658,759.04

9.9533

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

07.01.25

IE000XIITCN5

612,758.00

GBP

0

4,948,377.92

8.0756


