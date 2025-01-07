OWIT Global Provides Alternative Delivery Models that Adapt to the Continuously Evolving Data Security Demands of the Industry

OWIT Global Expands Customer Base with Solutions Now Available as Software as a Service (Hosted), Client On-Premise/VPC (Virtual Private Cloud), and as a Hybrid (Part Hosted, Part On-Premise/VPC)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce flexible options when delivering its leading industry solutions for Data Integrity and Operational Efficiencies. The options include Software as a Service (Hosted), Client On-Premise/VPC (Virtual Private Cloud), and a Hybrid (Part Hosted, Part On-Premise/VPC).

OWIT is SOC II Compliant, working with client data with secure processes and infrastructure. Depending on the customer profile, OWIT provides solutions in the delivery method that aligns with companies' security standards for data and access rights.

"Insurer requirements as it pertains to data security has become a central conversation," said Wendy Aarons-Corman, chief executive officer of OWIT Global. "OWIT's customers have worked closely with our team on this essential need, and we are now deploying our solutions to multiple cloud-based and On-Premise/VPC options. These solutions range from fully OWIT-hosted deployments to fully customer-hosted. These options deliver significant flexibility to tailor the deployment where a combination of OWIT and customer-hosted deployments are required to meet the customer's security standards while maximizing the efficient cost structure of a SaaS deployment. The OWIT team is proud to have invested millions of dollars in our no-code insurance-specific solutions and the delivery practices and tools."

OWIT's data integrity solution, Insurance Data Management (IDM), consumes, cleanses, and validates data for 100% scrubbed data for insurer consumption and evaluation. Clients leverage IDM for bordereaux management, Statement of Values (SOVs), Data Migration, and future data interchange requirements, whether as a receiver or supplier of data. OWIT's Insurance Process Management (IPM) Solution includes configurable portals for all distributions, submission management, and point of sale that extend customers' existing system investments and create operational efficiencies.

Combining clean data and operational efficiencies results in true digitalization.

OWIT's solutions can offer significant cost savings over the traditional model, where Carriers, Reinsurers, Brokers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, and other partners separately attempt to address their respective challenges of data and insurance processing.

About OWIT Global

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices. OWIT's solutions include Bordereaux and Binder Management, Business to Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point of Sale Portals, Rating, Document-lite Generation, and Insurance Data Transformation. Each OWIT solution is built on a collection of microservices that allow for unprecedented reusability to deliver an array of additional solutions to solve pressing pain points for both immediate and longer-term business benefits. OWIT's solutions can be deployed standalone or integrated with a Broker's, Carrier's, or MGA's existing environment to maximize investments. To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT catalog of cloud-based microservices, visit www.owitglobal.com.

