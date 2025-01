Brixmor Property Group, Inc.: Brixmor Property Group Provides Update On Fourth Quarter Investment Activity

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today investment activity for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. This activity reflects Brixmor's disciplined strategy of clustering its portfolio in attractive markets where the Company can leverage its platform to deliver long-term value and earnings growth.

"We are pleased to continue our external growth strategy through the addition of seven assets that present significant, accretive opportunities for future growth and value creation," commented Mark T. Horgan, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer. "Importantly, these targeted acquisitions also continue to cluster our investments in dynamic retail markets across our nationwide footprint. We look forward to additional external growth in 2025."

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company acquired four shopping centers and one land parcel at an existing property for a combined purchase price of $211.8 million.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company acquired seven shopping centers and two land parcels at existing properties for a combined purchase price of $293.0 million.

Acquisitions completed during the three months ended December 31, 2024 include: The Plaza at Buckland Hills , an approximately 308,000 square foot grocery-anchored regional center located immediately adjacent to the Company's The Manchester Collection in Manchester, Connecticut (Hartford -West Hartford- East Hartford, CT CBSA), for $67.5 million. The Plaza at Buckland Hills is anchored by Trader Joe's, Marshalls, and Total Wine & More and presents growth opportunities through below-market in-place rents. Britton Plaza , an approximately 466,000 square foot grocery-anchored regional center strategically located in the dense, high-income market of South Tampa, Florida (Tampa -St. Petersburg- Clearwater, FL CBSA), for $60.5 million. The property is one of South Tampa's original open-air shopping centers and is anchored by a highly productive Publix and Marshalls. Britton Plaza has more than 118,000 square feet of vacancy, providing Brixmor an immediate and unique opportunity to capture strong tenant demand and redevelop and remerchandise the center. North Ridge Shopping Center , an approximately 171,000 square foot grocery-anchored community shopping center located in Raleigh, North Carolina (Raleigh- Cary, NC CBSA), for $54.6 million. North Ridge Shopping Center is anchored by a Harris Teeter grocer and has substantial value creation opportunities, including leasing of existing vacancies and below-market in-place rents. Huron Village , an approximately 118,000 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI CBSA), for $29.3 million. Huron Village is anchored by a highly productive Whole Foods Market and has near-term remerchandising opportunities. The property is located less than one-half mile from the Company's Arborland Center, strengthening the Company's footprint in the Ann Arbor market, specifically on one of the main routes directly in and out of the University of Michigan campus.



Dispositions

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company generated approximately $69.3 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of one shopping center, as well as two partial properties.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company generated approximately $212.4 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of six shopping centers, as well as eight partial properties.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company raised approximately $96.6 million of gross proceeds, excluding commissions, from the sale of approximately 3.4 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of $28.77 through its at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company raised approximately $116.6 million of gross proceeds, excluding commissions, from the sale of approximately 4.1 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of $28.62 through its ATM equity offering program.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 360 retail centers comprise approximately 63 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

