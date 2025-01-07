Paramount Global: Paramount And Comcast Announce Multi-year Distribution Agreements

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARAA) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced the renewal of their comprehensive distribution agreements to continue delivering Paramount's leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports brands across Xfinity platforms.

The multi-year deals feature ongoing carriage of Paramount's networks, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and more. Comcast subscribers will also retain access to Paramount's popular streaming services across Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+. Additionally, as part of the renewal, Comcast has the right to make Paramount+ with SHOWTIME available to qualifying Xfinity customers.

"We are pleased to renew and expand upon our broad partnership with Comcast," said Ray Hopkins, President, Paramount Distribution. "This new deal ensures that our dynamic portfolio of popular brands and premium programming continue to reach and entertain our valued audiences everywhere."

"Paramount Global is a valued partner, and we are excited to continue providing Xfinity customers with access to their traditional and streaming content across our industry-leading entertainment platforms," said John Dixon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Comcast Cable. "This agreement gives us the ability to offer customers more choice and flexibility in what they want to watch and how they want to watch it."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

