MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it had record bookings and revenue in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, and had record-breaking bookings and revenue in 2024.

ExaGrid's bookings grew over 20% versus the same quarter a year ago. ExaGrid has remained P&L, EBITDA, and free cash flow positive for the past 16 consecutive quarters, and is 100% debt-free, demonstrating strong financial health as a company.

ExaGrid added 189 new customers in Q4 2024, including 73 six-figure new customer deals and 3 seven-figure "new" customer deals. ExaGrid has more than 4,500 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data.

ExaGrid is expanding its sales team and channel partnerships worldwide. ExaGrid has a worldwide presence and has sales and support teams in US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile/Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Germany, France, UK, Nordics, Benelux, CIS Region, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Israel, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South Korea, and is opening up other regions.

Highlights of Q4 2024:

Strong competitive win rate at over 75% for the quarter.

Brought on 189 new customers.

72 six-figure new customer deals and 3 seven-figure new customer deals.

More than 4,500 customers protect their data with ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage.

Sales and support teams in 30 countries and customer installations in over 80 countries.

Growing global sales-45% of business came from outside of the United States.

Company remains Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive over the last 16 quarters.

ExaGrid replaced a record number of Dell Data Domain and HPE StoreOnce solutions.

ExaGrid won "Storage Company of the Year" and "Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year" at the SDC Awards 2024 in November, adding to the 6 industry award wins earlier in the year at the Storage Awards, Data Breakthrough Awards, and the Network Computing Awards-for a total of 8 industry awards in 2024.

" ExaGrid is continuing to grow with healthy financials, as shown by the past 16 quarters that we have maintained positive P&L, EBITDA, and free cash flow," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. " We have sales teams in over 30 countries worldwide, and customer installations in over 80 countries. We continue to invest in our channel partnerships and worked with more reseller partners in 2024 than ever before, and we plan to expand on our partner programs in 2025.

" We are proud to be the largest independent backup storage vendor. Backup storage has unique needs, due to large backup jobs, incrementals, synthetic fulls, backup rotation, long-term retention, security to recover from a ransomware attack, and many other aspects that make backup different than primary storage. ExaGrid's unique Tiered Backup Storage was built specifically to improve backup performance, restore performance, scalability as data grows, security, ransomware recovery, disaster recovery, and the economics of backup-with low costs up front and over time," said Andrews.

" 2024 was a record year at ExaGrid. As we constantly innovate our Tiered Backup Storage, we look forward to announcing new updates, integrations, and product announcements throughout 2025 and expect continued growth and success. There are only 3 solutions in the market: standard primary storage disk which does not have dedicated features for backup and becomes expensive with retention; inline deduplication appliances such as Dell Data Domain and HPE StoreOnce that are slow for backups and restores, use a scale-up architecture, and don't have all the security required for today's backup environments; and ExaGrid Tiered Backup storage which offers many features for backup storage and many deep integrations with backup applications. When customers test ExaGrid side by side, they buy ExaGrid 83% of the time-the product speaks for itself."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

