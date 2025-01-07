Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: 852009 | ISIN: US7170811035
Tradegate
07.01.25
17:31 Uhr
26,300 Euro
+0,395
+1,52 %
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 17:06 Uhr
PostEra announces expansion to $610M in their AI drug discovery collaboration with Pfizer

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PostEra, a biotechnology company specializing in machine learning for preclinical drug discovery, today announced an expansion of their partnership with Pfizer. The parties will launch a new Antibody-Drug-Conjugate (ADC) collaboration while also expanding their existing $260M AI Lab collaboration, which itself was built upon a successful Generative Chemistry partnership.

The teams will leverage PostEra's AI platform, Proton, a pioneering innovation in generative chemistry and synthesis-aware design, to advance several programs. These new programs include small molecule therapeutics as well as ADCs, where PostEra will use Proton to optimize properties of payloads.

PostEra will receive an upfront payment of $12M and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments and tiered royalties on any approved products arising out of the collaboration.

Over the last 3 years, as part of the AI Lab, PostEra and Pfizer scientists have partnered closely to advance several small molecule programs. After Pfizer nominated the maximum number of programs, the teams have agreed to expand the collaboration to include additional targets with PostEra receiving additional upfront payment and eligibility for milestones and royalties.

"We're pleased to significantly expand the use of PostEra's Proton platform. This builds on peer-reviewed publications with Pfizer validating the real-world impact of AI-driven drug discovery in hitting preclinical milestones faster than anticipated," said Alpha Lee, Chief Scientific Officer of PostEra. "This third partnership with our long-term collaborators at Pfizer underscores Proton's depth and strength in making a meaningful impact on real-world drug discovery campaigns," added Aaron Morris, CEO of PostEra.

About PostEra
PostEra is building a modern 21st century biopharma. We use Proton, our AI platform for medicinal chemistry, to accelerate the discovery of new medicines for patients. PostEra is advancing an internal pipeline while also advancing small molecule programs through partnerships with biopharma. We've closed over $1Bn in AI partnerships including 4 multi-year agreements with Pfizer and Amgen. PostEra is also leading an antiviral drug discovery center for pandemic preparedness, funded by one of the largest grants in NIH history.

