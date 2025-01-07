Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 17:36 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Issue of Equity

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 175,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at a price of 173.56p per share under its block listing facility. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue in all respects.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 202,654,323 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

7 January 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.