Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Dow Jones News
07.01.2025 18:01 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

Amundi Investment Solutions (LCUS,LCUD) 
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 24/02/2025 
07-Jan-2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 24/02/2025

Please note that on NAV 24/02/2025 after close, the ETF below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name              ISIN     Index 
LYXOR CORE US EQUITY (DR) UCITS ETF LU1781540957 Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap NR Index

· Impact on Secondary Market:

The delisting will happen on 07/02/2025. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name              ISIN     Ticker Trading currency Stock Exchange Last Trading date 
                                             (after the close) 
                         LCUS LN GBP       LSE      06/02/2025 
LYXOR CORE US EQUITY (DR) UCITS ETF LU1781540957 
                         LCUD LN USD       LSE      06/02/2025

· Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   06/02/2025 
Liquidation NAV             24/02/2025 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 25/02/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1781540957, LU1781540957 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     LCUS,LCUD 
Sequence No.: 369124 
EQS News ID:  2063067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2063067&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2025 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
