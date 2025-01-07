DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 24/02/2025

Amundi Investment Solutions (LCUS,LCUD) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 24/02/2025 07-Jan-2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 24/02/2025

Please note that on NAV 24/02/2025 after close, the ETF below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Index LYXOR CORE US EQUITY (DR) UCITS ETF LU1781540957 Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap NR Index

· Impact on Secondary Market:

The delisting will happen on 07/02/2025. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading currency Stock Exchange Last Trading date (after the close) LCUS LN GBP LSE 06/02/2025 LYXOR CORE US EQUITY (DR) UCITS ETF LU1781540957 LCUD LN USD LSE 06/02/2025

· Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 06/02/2025 Liquidation NAV 24/02/2025 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 25/02/2025

