Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 18:48 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07


BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 150,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 581.05 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 09 January 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 85,771,864 Ordinary Shares, excluding 17,438,000 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 16.9% of the Company's total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 85,771,864 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

07 January 2025


