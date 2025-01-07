Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 20:14 Uhr
93 Leser
Baker Tilly: The Road Ahead: HR Trends You Can't Afford To Miss in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Baker Tilly
Originally published on HR.com

By Kim Wylam

HR executives should anticipate ongoing trends related to AI, hybrid work models and mental health considerations in 2025. Additionally, they should prepare for substantial changes with the inauguration of a new presidential administration in January. However, with a thoughtful and deliberate approach, HR executives can prioritize employees' well-being while building strategies that align workforce priorities with organizational objectives.

AI Will Continue to Expand Across the HR Function

The use of AI in HR has increased over the last three years as HR professionals become more comfortable with the technology and its application in the workforce. While large companies (5,000 or more employees) are among the earliest adopters of AI, we expect to see more small businesses embrace the technology as it becomes both accessible and affordable.

Continue reading on HR.com

Interested in learning more? Contact a Baker Tilly specialist.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
