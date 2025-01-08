Great Wall New Media: What Hebei Can Offer?Hebei Steel Forging Future

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media -- Steel is the primary pillar industry of Hebei Province. Relying on abundant resource endowments, a complete industrial chain, and modern technological advantages, Hebei's steel industry has gradually formed an industrial cluster centered around Tangshan, Handan, Shijiazhuang, Chengde, and other key areas.

In recent years, Hebei has been actively promoting the steel industry's transition towards intelligence, sustainability, and internationalization. Its products are widely exported to 20 countries and regions, becoming a crucial support for infrastructure construction in Belt and Road countries.

Today, let's follow Xiao Wan from France to unlock the secrets of steel.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593292/video.mp4

