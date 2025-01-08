CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar fell to 6-day lows of 1.6656 against the euro and 0.8918 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6593 and 0.8949, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie slipped to 2-day lows of 0.6212 and 98.16 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6229 and 98.46, respectively.The aussie edged down to 1.1040 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1052.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro, 0.86 against the loonie, 0.60 against the greenback, 96.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX