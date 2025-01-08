BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.5625 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5634.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 88.88 and 1.8394 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 89.05 and 1.8345, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX