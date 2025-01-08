TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased unexpectedly at the end of the year, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index weakened to 36.2 in December from 36.4 in November. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 36.6.The latest survey was conducted on December 15 among 8,400 households.The index for willingness to buy durable goods declined by 0.5 points to 29.4, and the sub-index for overall livelihood worsened to 34.1 from 34.3.Meanwhile, the index reflecting income growth remained stable at 40.2, and the employment index rose to 41.2 from 41.0.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX