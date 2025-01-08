Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 09:14 Uhr
Novatron Fusion Group AB: Collaborative Fusion Partnership Announced by Novatron Fusion Group and Oxford Sigma

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatron Fusion Group and Oxford Sigma are pleased to announce a strategic partnership on fusion power plant design. This collaboration combines Novatron's innovative NOVATRON reactor design with Oxford Sigma's expertise in fusion materials, component design, and manufacturing, marking a significant step toward achieving sustainable and scalable fusion energy solutions.

Novatron Fusion Group is rapidly advancing the construction of its first official plasma stability test facility - the NOVATRON 1 (N1) - at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

The partnership will accelerate Novatron Fusion Group's development of commercial fusion power stations with the new NOVATRON fusion reactor design, an open-field confinement solution for stable magnetic plasma confinement.

The partnership is part of Novatron Fusion Group's goal to streamline nuclear engineering, validate key scientific principles, and prepare for the industrialization of fusion energy.

Within the partnership, Oxford Sigma provides capabilities in systems engineering, fusion materials development, and fusion reactor core design for power plant configurations as well as access to its fusion materials manufacturing resources.

"Working with Oxford Sigma brings invaluable expertise to the development of the NOVATRON. Their knowledge in fusion materials and reactor design is instrumental in tackling key challenges as we advance our concept towards industrial readiness," said Josefin Sjöbohm, Project Leader, Novatron Fusion Group.

Novatron Fusion Group, in turn, will leverage these resources to validate its proprietary confinement solution and complete the conceptual design of its next-generation reactor. This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to achieving scalable and efficient fusion energy.

"Joining forces with Novatron Fusion Group enables us to leverage our fusion materials manufacturing capabilities to their fullest potential. Together, we are committed to overcoming the challenges of fusion commercialisation and delivering clean, reliable energy to the world," said Dr Alasdair Morrison, CTO, Oxford Sigma.

"A partnership with Oxford Sigma will accelerate our development of core technologies for the NOVATRON fusion reactor concept. Fusion power is the holy grail for mankind, supplying clean, safe, and abundant energy to industry and society. This can only be achieved in collaborations, combining advanced knowledge, skills, and perseverance," said Peter Roos, CEO, Novatron Fusion Group.

For further information please contact:
Linda Nyberg, CCO at Novatron Fusion Group
+46 76 006 19 15
linda.nyberg@novatronfusion.com

About Oxford Sigma

Oxford Sigma is an advanced materials fusion technology company with a vision to tackle energy security and climate change by accelerating the commercialisation of fusion energy. Our mission is to deliver materials technology, materials solutions, and fusion design services. Oxford Sigma aims to produce advanced materials technologies, agnostic to fusion approach, for the materials ecosystem. Our fusion core materials are engineered to enable longer term operations for fusion pilot plants, with the aim of roll out to the first-of-a-kind commercial power stations. Oxford Sigma is internationally recognised as a key fusion materials and technological leader and is headquartered in Oxford, UK.

Get in touch at info@oxfordsigma.com

About Novatron Fusion Group

Novatron Fusion Group AB is a Swedish company headquartered in Stockholm. Founded in 2019, the company strives to establish fusion energy and the NOVATRON concept as the preferred large-scale dispatchable source of clean, safe, reliable and virtually limitless fusion power. Inspired by Swedish inventor and entrepreneur Jan Jäderberg's original idea, it is now being developed by world-leading physicists, engineers and academics at a test facility, housed by KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden. The NOVATRON technology remains the world's only stable mirror-machine concept, and aims to streamline the fusion energy process while reducing capital and operational cost of future fusion reactors through a series of USPs. Financial backers include Climentum Capital, EIT InnoEnergy, Granitor, Industrifonden, KTH Holding and Santander InnoEnergy Climate Fund. For more information, please visit www.novatronfusion.com and www.linkedin.com/company/novatron-fusion-power

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/novatron-fusion-group-ab/r/collaborative-fusion-partnership-announced-by-novatron-fusion-group-and-oxford-sigma,c4088822

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22717/4088822/3195717.pdf

Press Release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collaborative-fusion-partnership-announced-by-novatron-fusion-group-and-oxford-sigma-302345566.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
