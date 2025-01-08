SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired a digital twin technology platform for banks developed by Percipient, a Singapore-based fintech company with deep experience in banking technology transformation. The acquisition enhances Accenture's existing banking modernization capabilities, helping financial services clients in Asia Pacific accelerate the reinvention of their core systems, foster innovation and drive growth.

Percipient's platform serves as a digital twin-or virtual duplicate-of banks' legacy and modern systems, integrating and unifying the data from each one into a single-real time hub. This can reduce the challenges that many banks face around core modernizations by simplifying the application of data and enabling faster development of new products and services, all without overhauling existing systems or disrupting operations.

Integrating Percipient's digital twin solution further complements Accenture's capabilities to help banks decouple from legacy systems and embrace cloud and AI-led banking services. Banks that shift to a modern, cloud-enabled digital core can attain up to 60% higher revenue growth rates and a 40% increase in profits, according to recent research from Accenture.

"Banks' core systems are often decades old, with layers of tangled code that are costly to maintain, reduce business flexibility and require highly specialized talent, making the need for transformation urgent," said Masashi Nakano, Accenture's Financial Services lead for Asia Pacific. "Percipient's unique capabilities strengthen our existing core modernization offerings, enabling banks to efficiently unlock new opportunities for growth, launch new products faster, and deepen customer engagement through cloud, data, and AI."

Navin Suri, the founder and CEO of Percipient who joins Accenture together with Percipient's core technology leadership team, said: "We have a shared vision to reinvent how digital transformation is achieved at financial institutions. By combining Percipient's platform with Accenture's core banking and technology capabilities, we can enable banks to more seamlessly transform their legacy systems and gain agility and speed, while lowering the risk associated with such modernization efforts."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI could harm the company's business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture's debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

Contacts

Yasmin Quek

Accenture

+65 9049 4273

yasmin.quek@accenture.com

Michael McGinn

Accenture

+1 312 693 5707

m.mcginn@accenture.com