DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIP LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9365 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2128757 CODE: PRIP LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIP LN Sequence No.: 369257 EQS News ID: 2063465 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2063465&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2025 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)