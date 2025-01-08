IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA: IDEX Biometrics receives order from DigAware to deliver biometric sensor solution for access cards

IDEX Biometrics has received an order for solution development and subsequent delivery of biometric sensor systems from US client DigAware, a product company of Emnovate, to target enterprises with its unique biometric physical access solutions across the United States and globally.

With biometric authentication locally executed on the card, DigAware is making employee IDs smarter, strengthening security and improving productivity among its enterprise customers. Having digital awareness enables the business to upgrade their security posture by upgrading their ID without having to change their entire infrastructure.

For the first phase of the agreement, IDEX is developing a customized biometric matching solution that fits with DigAware's specific card architecture, including Bluetooth and RFID radios. The work is to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Upon completion and customer acceptance, DigAware will buy 50,000 sensor systems from IDEX as part of scaling the solution.

Robin Bienfait, CEO and Founder of DigAware expresses, "The IDEX Biometrics authentication system excels with its resource efficiency and performance. Partnering with IDEX Biometrics enables us to effectively meet the rapidly expanding demands of our customer base for state-of-the-art physical security solutions."

Petter Andersson, Global Head of Sales for IDEX Biometrics, shares, "As the market for secure proof of identity is growing, IDEX Biometrics is pleased to support DigAware, leveraging the competitive edge of our core platform, allowing customize build on top of our biometric system. This will bring to market highest performing physical access solutions, for the benefit of DigAware and their clients."

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. The company's solutions provide convenience, security, peace of mind, and seamless user experiences worldwide. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, IDEX Biometrics' biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry enabler, the company partners with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring its solutions to market.

For more information, please visit www.idexbiometrics.com.

About Emnovate / DigAware

Founded by senior global executive Robin Bienfait. Emnovate is an executive advisory firm that delivers enterprise class services to any company or individual wanting to grow their existing business or build a new business model or personal career. DigAware is a product company of Emnovate.

For more information, please visit www.emnovate.com

