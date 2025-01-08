Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
WKN: 885036 | ISIN: US5705351048 | Ticker-Symbol: MKV
Tradegate
08.01.25
09:57 Uhr
1.647,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKEL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKEL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.647,001.665,0010:30
1.647,001.666,0010:30
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Markel appoints Grant Smith to lead its Transport and Logistics team in International Specialty

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced that Grant Smith is to head up its Transport and Logistics team, with immediate effect.

Grant Smith, Director of Marine and Energy Liabilities, Markel

In his expanded role, Smith will be responsible for defining the underwriting strategy for the Transport and Logistics team, centered on driving sustainable, profitable growth. Smith will also be tasked with expanding market share, driving product development and further establishing Markel as a market leader in transport and logistics.

Smith takes on his new role in addition to his responsibilities as Director of Marine and Energy Liabilities - a role he was appointed to in August 2024. He will continue to report to Tom Hillier, Managing Director, International Specialty, at Markel.

Hillier commented: "Transport and logistics companies currently face a heightened risk environment, due to global economic contraction, heightened geopolitical tensions and increasing technological and regulatory risks. At times such as these, it's crucial that companies have the right insurance partner who can help ensure they have comprehensive insurance cover in place that meets their evolving needs.

"I'm therefore delighted that Grant will be leading our Transport and Logistics team. Grant has already made a significant impact and contribution to Markel since joining earlier this year. His leadership, knowledge and experience of underwriting these classes of business will be hugely important as we continue to partner with clients and brokers and help them to navigate this evolving risk landscape."

Smith has extensive knowledge of the insurance market, having spent more than 17 years of his career working in various underwriting and leadership positions across these classes of business. Prior to joining Markel in August 2024, he worked as Portfolio Manager Specialty at QBE European Operations - a role he held since 2014. Before joining QBE as a Marine and Energy Liability Underwriter in 2011, Smith had spent five years working in various underwriting roles across marine and aviation at Travelers.

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people-and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients-that differentiates us worldwide.

Markel logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592803/Markel_Grant_Smith.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-appoints-grant-smith-to-lead-its-transport-and-logistics-team-in-international-specialty-302344912.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
