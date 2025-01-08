OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9121 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9087.Against the euro and the pound, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 1.0316 and 1.2441 from early lows of 1.0358 and 1.2494, respectively.The greenback edged up to 158.29 against the yen and 1.4369 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 157.91 and 1.4339, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the franc, 1.01 against the euro, 1.22 against the pound, 163.00 against the yen and 1.45 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX