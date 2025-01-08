Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 7 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.428million Including current year income and expenses £48.692million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 255.21p Including current year income and expenses 256.60p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 255.97p Including current year income and expenses 257.24p

