MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC)

MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC), a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands ("MAC" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 after market close (New York time) Wednesday, January 29, 2025 before market open (Sydney time).

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 5:00 pm (New York time) Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 am (Sydney time).

Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast

Participants can access the webcast at the following link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=D8OmknEn

Conference Call

For expedited access to the call, participants should register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10195707/fe3e823b2f and avoid the call queue. Alternatively, if you prefer to speak with an operator, dial one of the numbers below and request the operator connect to the MAC Copper Limited call.

Toll Free Dial In: 1-844-763-8274

International Dial In: +1-647-484-8814

Australia: +61-3-8592-6289

Replay

A replay of the webcast will be available for three months via the webcast link above and or by visiting the Events section of the company's website.

About MAC Copper Limited

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250108736474/en/

Contacts:

Mick McMullen

Chief Executive Officer Director

MAC Copper Limited

investors@metalsacqcorp.com

Morné Engelbrecht

Chief Financial Officer

MAC Copper Limited