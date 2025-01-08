BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound slid to nearly a 9-month low of 1.2325 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 0.8337 against the euro, from early highs of 1.2494 and 0.8284, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged down to more than a 2-week low of 1.1244 and a 2-day low of 195.42 from early highs of 1.1361 and 197.55, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.22 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro, 1.11 against the franc and 192.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX