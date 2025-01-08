Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025

ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Strategos Group Welcomes Gregory Haile, J.D. as New Partner to Lead Higher Education and Workforce Advisory Practice

Finanznachrichten News

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Strategos Group is excited to announce Gregory Haile, J.D., as a partner leading its new Higher Education and Workforce Advisory practice. Haile brings a unique blend of experience at the intersection of higher education and entrepreneurship. He serves at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, holds a senior fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, and has chaired over a dozen boards. Haile is recognized for his award-winning tenure as president of Broward College, where he led the institution to a top-10 ranking from the Aspen Institute among more than 1,000 colleges.

In his new role, Haile will guide Strategos Group's efforts in advising private sector companies on economic mobility, workforce development, and the integration of AI technologies, while supporting higher education institutions in their pursuit of innovation.

"I'm honored to join Strategos Group and collaborate with such an accomplished team," Haile said. "Higher education and workforce development are at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to leading the nexus of private business and higher education institutions across the country. Together, we will help shape the future of education and workforce development, and drive alignment between business and higher education like never before."

Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said, "Our vision was to curate an organization of leaders representing Pre-K to higher education. Greg's arrival completes this milestone, signifies our belief in the evolving higher education ecosystem, and solidifies our ability to support a cornerstone of the American education system. Greg is a tenured leader of incredible acumen, intelligence, and commitment to the value of education's impact on economic mobility and workforce development. We thank Greg and his family for their trust in our vision."

At Broward College, Haile was a top-five community college CEO recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges. His leadership garnered the largest grant and gift in the college's history, setting a national example for engaging low-income communities.

Haile serves on the boards of Achieving the Dream, BBX Capital, the Everglades Foundation, and Poetry in America.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chair and Co-CEO of Lennar Corporation praised Haile's ability to lead change, saying, "Those of us at Lennar who have worked with Greg have found his commitment to driving change in higher education to support workforce development has been outstanding. His ability to innovate, lead, and connect with people across sectors makes him a very valuable asset. We have no doubt that he will bring that same excellence to Strategos Group and their clients."

Arizona State University President Dr. Michael Crowe said, "Gregory Haile's exemplary leadership and deep commitment to advancing education and societal progress make him a tremendous asset. His track record, coupled with his unique perspective, aligns fantastically with the values of innovation and impact that ASU upholds. We are excited to see all that Greg will undoubtedly lead at the intersection of business and higher education."

About Strategos Group: Founded in 2011, Strategos Group is a national K-20 education management consultancy comprised of former state education commissioners, legislators, White House appointees, school district superintendents, college system presidents, and accomplished business leaders advising Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, startups, philanthropic organizations, and private equity firms. Strategos operates at the national, state, and local levels with offices in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Co

Contact Information
Antonio Hebert
Manager of Marketing
mediarelations@strategosgroup.com
2816861341

.

SOURCE: Strategos Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
