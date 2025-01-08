WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA recently began a series of flight tests to see whether it is possible to integrate remotely piloted or autonomous planes carrying large packages and cargo safely into the U.S. airspace.Researchers tested new technologies in Hollister, California, that are helping to investigate what tools and capabilities are needed to make these kinds of flights routine.The commercial industry continues to make advancements in autonomous aircraft systems aimed at making it possible for remotely operated aircraft to fly over communities - transforming the way we will transport people and goods. As the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) develops standards for this new type of air transportation, NASA is working to ensure these uncrewed flights are safe by creating the required technological tools and infrastructure. These solutions could be scaled to support many different remotely piloted aircraft - including air taxis and package delivery drones - in a shared airspace with traditional crewed aircraft.'Remotely piloted aircraft systems could eventually deliver cargo and people to rural areas with limited access to commercial transportation and delivery services,' said Shivanjli Sharma, aerospace engineer at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley. 'We're aiming to create a healthy ecosystem of many different kinds of remotely piloted operations. They will fly in a shared airspace to provide communities with better access to goods and services, like medical supply deliveries and more efficient transportation.'During a flight test in November, Reliable Robotics, a company developing an autonomous flight system, remotely flew its Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft through pre-approved flight paths in Hollister, California.Although a safety pilot was aboard, a Reliable Robotics remote pilot directed the flight from their control center in Mountain View, more than 50 miles away.Congressional staffers from the United States House and Senate's California delegation joined NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, Carol Caroll, Ames Aeronautics Director, Huy Tran, and other Ames leadership at Reliable Robotics Headquarters to view the live remote flight.Researchers evaluated a Collins Aerospace ground-based surveillance system's ability to detect nearby air traffic and provide the remote pilot with information in order to stay safely separated from other aircraft in the future.Initial analysis shows the ground-based radar actively surveiled the airspace during the aircraft's taxi, takeoff, and landing. The data was transmitted from the radar system to the remote pilot at Reliable Robotics. In the future, this capability could help ensure aircraft remain safely separated across all phases of fight, according to NASA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX