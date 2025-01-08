Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08
[08.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.01.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,506,943.00
|USD
|0
|63,058,088.02
|7.4125
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.01.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,644,612.00
|EUR
|0
|20,820,376.79
|5.7126
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.01.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,652,519.24
|9.93
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.01.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|4,936,765.79
|8.0566
© 2025 PR Newswire