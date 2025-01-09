Aecooly: The Swiss army knife of tech gadgets is here: CamperKit, the all-in-one tool for camping enthusiasts

You can check the CamperKit at the LVCC - South Hall 1, Booth 32344 for a hands-on demo!

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aecooly , a tech brand focused on outdoor activities, has just unveiled during the CES at Las Vegas, its first tool for camping enthusiasts: the CamperKit. This all-in-one tool is a modular product that features 11 interchangeable modules, allowing it to become a portable fan, a flashlight, an alarm and even a power bank. Thanks to a quick connect system, campers can switch its modules in a quick, easy way. The CamperKit features a 21700mAh lithium-ion battery designed to deliver reliable and efficient power.. Aecooly expects to run a Kickstarter campaign during 2025.

ABOUT THE AECOOLY CAMPERKIT

This modular outdoor tool comes equipped with 11 interchangeable modules that meet diverse needs during outdoor activities. While the core module provides power and control, the 11 additional modules are designed to provide power, light, and even fresh air. The CamperKit comes equipped with a 21700mAh battery and each module has been designed with a quick-connect interface that allows to interchange them in a quick and easy way. Below you can find a list of the different modules that will come bundled with the CamperKit:

Main Battery High-Speed Fan Module Flashlight Module Emergency Alarm Module Arc Lighter Module Ceiling Fan Module Handheld Fan Module Camping Lantern Module Portable Water Pump Module Ambient Light Module Air Pump Module Power Bank Module

ASSETS

You can find pictures and other useful information about the Aecool CamperKit in this link .

CONTACT

You can contact us at marketing@aecooly.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram

Facebook

X

ABOUT AECOOLY

Aecooly is a passionate team dedicated to developing innovative outdoor appliances. We specialize in combining aesthetics with functionality, leveraging advanced technology and creative design to craft stylish handheld fans and versatile outdoor gear. Our mission is to provide users with a refreshing and natural cooling experience while delivering products that are both visually appealing and highly practical. At Aecooly, we aim to brighten your everyday life with innovation, bringing comfort and joy to every moment. Wherever life takes you, Aecooly is by your side, making every adventure cool and effortless.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590980/Aecooly_CamperKit_OK01_____CES2025_______1234_720.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-swiss-army-knife-of-tech-gadgets-is-here-camperkit-the-all-in-one-tool-for-camping-enthusiasts-302342720.html