ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release:9 January 2025
ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.
Announcement Date: 09 January 2025
Ex-Date: 16 January 2025
Record Date: 17 January 2025
Payment Date: 30 January 2025
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF
|IE000QUCVEN9
|USD
|0.0595
Enquiries to:
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran +353 1 5318194
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684