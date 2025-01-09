Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A3ENM8 | ISIN: IE000QUCVEN9 | Ticker-Symbol: RIZD
Tradegate
09.01.25
08:04 Uhr
4,698 Euro
+0,041
+0,87 %
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

Finanznachrichten News

ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release:9 January 2025

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 09 January 2025
Ex-Date: 16 January 2025
Record Date: 17 January 2025
Payment Date: 30 January 2025

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETFIE000QUCVEN9USD0.0595

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran +353 1 5318194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684


© 2025 PR Newswire
