ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release:9 January 2025

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 09 January 2025

Ex-Date: 16 January 2025

Record Date: 17 January 2025

Payment Date: 30 January 2025

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF IE000QUCVEN9 USD 0.0595

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran +353 1 5318194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684