Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 January 2025 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 8 January 2025 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.295 GBP1.904 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.260 GBP1.878 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.283911 GBP1.897848

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 620,463,856 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1500 2.280 XDUB 08:19:26 00072993011TRLO0 8464 2.275 XDUB 08:26:15 00072993223TRLO0 7952 2.275 XDUB 08:35:03 00072993464TRLO0 678 2.270 XDUB 08:37:41 00072993561TRLO0 6289 2.270 XDUB 08:37:41 00072993562TRLO0 177 2.275 XDUB 08:44:11 00072993862TRLO0 7834 2.275 XDUB 08:44:11 00072993863TRLO0 1471 2.295 XDUB 09:26:55 00072996299TRLO0 6000 2.295 XDUB 09:26:55 00072996300TRLO0 1003 2.295 XDUB 09:26:55 00072996301TRLO0 7841 2.295 XDUB 09:30:54 00072996487TRLO0 1500 2.295 XDUB 09:31:54 00072996527TRLO0 4734 2.295 XDUB 09:31:54 00072996528TRLO0 109 2.295 XDUB 09:31:54 00072996529TRLO0 5243 2.295 XDUB 11:11:35 00072999768TRLO0 2725 2.295 XDUB 11:11:35 00072999769TRLO0 4735 2.295 XDUB 11:19:32 00073000155TRLO0 7136 2.295 XDUB 11:20:14 00073000309TRLO0 2683 2.295 XDUB 11:20:14 00073000310TRLO0 7600 2.295 XDUB 11:20:14 00073000311TRLO0 6100 2.295 XDUB 11:20:14 00073000312TRLO0 7494 2.285 XDUB 11:54:15 00073003459TRLO0 1709 2.285 XDUB 11:55:20 00073003503TRLO0 1500 2.285 XDUB 11:59:10 00073003673TRLO0 4287 2.285 XDUB 11:59:10 00073003674TRLO0 2860 2.270 XDUB 12:14:37 00073004666TRLO0 5510 2.270 XDUB 12:14:37 00073004667TRLO0 7862 2.260 XDUB 12:29:55 00073005585TRLO0 7915 2.260 XDUB 13:09:03 00073007467TRLO0 8401 2.285 XDUB 13:40:00 00073008679TRLO0 2715 2.285 XDUB 13:52:57 00073009164TRLO0 879 2.285 XDUB 13:59:43 00073009313TRLO0 806 2.285 XDUB 14:01:03 00073009370TRLO0 3063 2.285 XDUB 14:01:03 00073009371TRLO0 3534 2.285 XDUB 14:12:56 00073009794TRLO0 4967 2.285 XDUB 14:12:56 00073009795TRLO0 7651 2.285 XDUB 14:20:29 00073010101TRLO0 7903 2.295 XDUB 14:52:26 00073011718TRLO0 7729 2.295 XDUB 15:00:50 00073012009TRLO0 3893 2.285 XDUB 15:15:24 00073012792TRLO0 3300 2.285 XDUB 15:15:24 00073012793TRLO0 1268 2.285 XDUB 15:15:24 00073012794TRLO0 2411 2.280 XDUB 15:41:11 00073014091TRLO0 5432 2.280 XDUB 15:41:11 00073014092TRLO0 4344 2.275 XDUB 16:13:46 00073016215TRLO0 77 2.280 XDUB 16:24:09 00073016950TRLO0 716 2.280 XDUB 16:24:51 00073016974TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3820 188.20 XLON 08:30:21 00072993322TRLO0 631 188.20 XLON 08:46:53 00072993963TRLO0 2200 188.40 XLON 08:47:33 00072993976TRLO0 3772 190.00 XLON 09:28:56 00072996433TRLO0 836 190.00 XLON 09:30:54 00072996488TRLO0 2734 190.00 XLON 09:30:54 00072996489TRLO0 3837 190.40 XLON 10:41:42 00072998827TRLO0 3934 190.40 XLON 10:43:42 00072998935TRLO0 2 190.40 XLON 10:44:23 00072998963TRLO0 1963 190.40 XLON 10:45:44 00072999067TRLO0 2256 190.40 XLON 10:45:44 00072999068TRLO0 2753 190.20 XLON 11:21:34 00073000587TRLO0 1545 190.20 XLON 11:21:58 00073000620TRLO0 2310 189.80 XLON 11:54:18 00073003464TRLO0 1348 189.80 XLON 11:54:18 00073003465TRLO0 1600 188.60 XLON 12:25:32 00073005275TRLO0 2386 188.60 XLON 12:25:32 00073005276TRLO0 577 187.80 XLON 12:41:27 00073006170TRLO0 3579 187.80 XLON 12:41:27 00073006171TRLO0 4210 188.40 XLON 13:08:15 00073007259TRLO0 3072 190.20 XLON 13:35:23 00073008559TRLO0 952 190.20 XLON 13:36:02 00073008576TRLO0 3169 190.40 XLON 13:59:02 00073009291TRLO0 736 190.40 XLON 13:59:43 00073009312TRLO0 2200 190.40 XLON 14:11:08 00073009722TRLO0 652 190.40 XLON 14:11:08 00073009723TRLO0 697 190.40 XLON 14:11:08 00073009724TRLO0 216 190.40 XLON 14:11:08 00073009725TRLO0 3004 190.40 XLON 14:33:38 00073010807TRLO0 1294 190.40 XLON 14:34:59 00073010850TRLO0 3100 190.40 XLON 15:18:17 00073012963TRLO0 4405 190.40 XLON 15:18:25 00073012967TRLO0 1012 190.40 XLON 15:18:25 00073012968TRLO0 1600 190.20 XLON 15:21:22 00073013168TRLO0 2840 190.20 XLON 15:21:22 00073013169TRLO0 3965 190.40 XLON 15:25:55 00073013370TRLO0 1962 190.20 XLON 15:41:11 00073014089TRLO0 1774 190.20 XLON 15:41:11 00073014090TRLO0 1784 189.60 XLON 15:43:34 00073014199TRLO0 2068 189.60 XLON 15:43:34 00073014200TRLO0 2082 189.20 XLON 15:48:31 00073014376TRLO0 423 189.20 XLON 15:48:31 00073014377TRLO0 777 189.80 XLON 16:04:40 00073015506TRLO0 2669 189.80 XLON 16:05:22 00073015560TRLO0 157 189.80 XLON 16:05:22 00073015561TRLO0 1700 190.00 XLON 16:08:02 00073015842TRLO0 624 190.00 XLON 16:08:02 00073015843TRLO0 41 189.80 XLON 16:14:35 00073016311TRLO0 2326 189.40 XLON 16:14:44 00073016335TRLO0 1081 190.00 XLON 16:18:46 00073016527TRLO0 184 190.00 XLON 16:18:46 00073016528TRLO0 635 190.00 XLON 16:18:46 00073016529TRLO0 506 190.00 XLON 16:18:46 00073016530TRLO0

