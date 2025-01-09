Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
9 January 2025 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 8 January 2025 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.295     GBP1.904 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.260     GBP1.878 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.283911    GBP1.897848

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 620,463,856 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1500       2.280         XDUB      08:19:26      00072993011TRLO0 
8464       2.275         XDUB      08:26:15      00072993223TRLO0 
7952       2.275         XDUB      08:35:03      00072993464TRLO0 
678       2.270         XDUB      08:37:41      00072993561TRLO0 
6289       2.270         XDUB      08:37:41      00072993562TRLO0 
177       2.275         XDUB      08:44:11      00072993862TRLO0 
7834       2.275         XDUB      08:44:11      00072993863TRLO0 
1471       2.295         XDUB      09:26:55      00072996299TRLO0 
6000       2.295         XDUB      09:26:55      00072996300TRLO0 
1003       2.295         XDUB      09:26:55      00072996301TRLO0 
7841       2.295         XDUB      09:30:54      00072996487TRLO0 
1500       2.295         XDUB      09:31:54      00072996527TRLO0 
4734       2.295         XDUB      09:31:54      00072996528TRLO0 
109       2.295         XDUB      09:31:54      00072996529TRLO0 
5243       2.295         XDUB      11:11:35      00072999768TRLO0 
2725       2.295         XDUB      11:11:35      00072999769TRLO0 
4735       2.295         XDUB      11:19:32      00073000155TRLO0 
7136       2.295         XDUB      11:20:14      00073000309TRLO0 
2683       2.295         XDUB      11:20:14      00073000310TRLO0 
7600       2.295         XDUB      11:20:14      00073000311TRLO0 
6100       2.295         XDUB      11:20:14      00073000312TRLO0 
7494       2.285         XDUB      11:54:15      00073003459TRLO0 
1709       2.285         XDUB      11:55:20      00073003503TRLO0 
1500       2.285         XDUB      11:59:10      00073003673TRLO0 
4287       2.285         XDUB      11:59:10      00073003674TRLO0 
2860       2.270         XDUB      12:14:37      00073004666TRLO0 
5510       2.270         XDUB      12:14:37      00073004667TRLO0 
7862       2.260         XDUB      12:29:55      00073005585TRLO0 
7915       2.260         XDUB      13:09:03      00073007467TRLO0 
8401       2.285         XDUB      13:40:00      00073008679TRLO0 
2715       2.285         XDUB      13:52:57      00073009164TRLO0 
879       2.285         XDUB      13:59:43      00073009313TRLO0 
806       2.285         XDUB      14:01:03      00073009370TRLO0 
3063       2.285         XDUB      14:01:03      00073009371TRLO0 
3534       2.285         XDUB      14:12:56      00073009794TRLO0 
4967       2.285         XDUB      14:12:56      00073009795TRLO0 
7651       2.285         XDUB      14:20:29      00073010101TRLO0 
7903       2.295         XDUB      14:52:26      00073011718TRLO0 
7729       2.295         XDUB      15:00:50      00073012009TRLO0 
3893       2.285         XDUB      15:15:24      00073012792TRLO0 
3300       2.285         XDUB      15:15:24      00073012793TRLO0 
1268       2.285         XDUB      15:15:24      00073012794TRLO0 
2411       2.280         XDUB      15:41:11      00073014091TRLO0 
5432       2.280         XDUB      15:41:11      00073014092TRLO0 
4344       2.275         XDUB      16:13:46      00073016215TRLO0 
77        2.280         XDUB      16:24:09      00073016950TRLO0 
716       2.280         XDUB      16:24:51      00073016974TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3820       188.20        XLON      08:30:21      00072993322TRLO0 
631       188.20        XLON      08:46:53      00072993963TRLO0 
2200       188.40        XLON      08:47:33      00072993976TRLO0 
3772       190.00        XLON      09:28:56      00072996433TRLO0 
836       190.00        XLON      09:30:54      00072996488TRLO0 
2734       190.00        XLON      09:30:54      00072996489TRLO0 
3837       190.40        XLON      10:41:42      00072998827TRLO0 
3934       190.40        XLON      10:43:42      00072998935TRLO0 
2        190.40        XLON      10:44:23      00072998963TRLO0 
1963       190.40        XLON      10:45:44      00072999067TRLO0 
2256       190.40        XLON      10:45:44      00072999068TRLO0 
2753       190.20        XLON      11:21:34      00073000587TRLO0 
1545       190.20        XLON      11:21:58      00073000620TRLO0 
2310       189.80        XLON      11:54:18      00073003464TRLO0 
1348       189.80        XLON      11:54:18      00073003465TRLO0 
1600       188.60        XLON      12:25:32      00073005275TRLO0 
2386       188.60        XLON      12:25:32      00073005276TRLO0 
577       187.80        XLON      12:41:27      00073006170TRLO0 
3579       187.80        XLON      12:41:27      00073006171TRLO0 
4210       188.40        XLON      13:08:15      00073007259TRLO0 
3072       190.20        XLON      13:35:23      00073008559TRLO0 
952       190.20        XLON      13:36:02      00073008576TRLO0 
3169       190.40        XLON      13:59:02      00073009291TRLO0 
736       190.40        XLON      13:59:43      00073009312TRLO0 
2200       190.40        XLON      14:11:08      00073009722TRLO0 
652       190.40        XLON      14:11:08      00073009723TRLO0 
697       190.40        XLON      14:11:08      00073009724TRLO0 
216       190.40        XLON      14:11:08      00073009725TRLO0 
3004       190.40        XLON      14:33:38      00073010807TRLO0 
1294       190.40        XLON      14:34:59      00073010850TRLO0 
3100       190.40        XLON      15:18:17      00073012963TRLO0 
4405       190.40        XLON      15:18:25      00073012967TRLO0 
1012       190.40        XLON      15:18:25      00073012968TRLO0 
1600       190.20        XLON      15:21:22      00073013168TRLO0 
2840       190.20        XLON      15:21:22      00073013169TRLO0 
3965       190.40        XLON      15:25:55      00073013370TRLO0 
1962       190.20        XLON      15:41:11      00073014089TRLO0 
1774       190.20        XLON      15:41:11      00073014090TRLO0 
1784       189.60        XLON      15:43:34      00073014199TRLO0 
2068       189.60        XLON      15:43:34      00073014200TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

2082       189.20        XLON      15:48:31      00073014376TRLO0 
423       189.20        XLON      15:48:31      00073014377TRLO0 
777       189.80        XLON      16:04:40      00073015506TRLO0 
2669       189.80        XLON      16:05:22      00073015560TRLO0 
157       189.80        XLON      16:05:22      00073015561TRLO0 
1700       190.00        XLON      16:08:02      00073015842TRLO0 
624       190.00        XLON      16:08:02      00073015843TRLO0 
41        189.80        XLON      16:14:35      00073016311TRLO0 
2326       189.40        XLON      16:14:44      00073016335TRLO0 
1081       190.00        XLON      16:18:46      00073016527TRLO0 
184       190.00        XLON      16:18:46      00073016528TRLO0 
635       190.00        XLON      16:18:46      00073016529TRLO0 
506       190.00        XLON      16:18:46      00073016530TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  369403 
EQS News ID:  2063995 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2063995&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
