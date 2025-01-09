BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production rebounded in November, provisional data from Destatis showed on Thursday.Industrial output increased 1.5 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the revised 0.4 percent decrease in October. Output was expected to grow moderately by 0.5 percent.Industrial production was 2.8 percent lower than in November 2023, following a 4.2 percent drop in October.Data showed that energy production advanced 5.6 percent on month and construction grew 2.1 percent. Excluding energy and construction, production was up 1.0 percent.The production of capital goods moved up 1.4 percent, consumer goods production increased 0.9 percent and intermediate goods output climbed 0.5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX