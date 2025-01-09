DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.0496 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 198809 CODE: TPHU LN ISIN: LU1681037948 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU LN Sequence No.: 369517 EQS News ID: 2064303 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

