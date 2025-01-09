DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASL LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.1513 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49036142 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024

January 09, 2025 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)