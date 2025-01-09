Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 08-January-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue437.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue442.12p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

© 2025 PR Newswire
