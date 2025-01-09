Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025

PR Newswire
09.01.2025 13:24 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

Date: 09 January 2025

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 08 January 2025 is:

357.52 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


