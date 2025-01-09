Starburst Appoints Data and Technology Marketing Veteran Lisa Luscap as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Snowflake marketing leader to drive Starburst's growth and awareness in data and AI

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the hybrid data lakehouse company for AI, today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Lisa Luscap as Chief Marketing Officer. Luscap will lead the company's next phase of growth and accelerate awareness of Starburst's data and AI platform, powered by OS Trino.

The rising demand for AI and machine learning (ML) has amplified the need for hybrid data solutions like Starburst. These platforms enable rapid, cost-effective access to and querying of data across both on-premises and cloud environments, addressing the challenges posed by the volume, complexity, and distributed nature of data residing in numerous silos. As AI projects increasingly rely on robust data platforms to support LLMs and other AI and ML applications, Starburst simplifies these challenges and delivers data solutions essential for AI-driven innovation.

"Supplying relevant data is the key bottleneck for enterprises to compete in this new era of AI," said Steven Chung, President of Starburst. "As the leading hybrid data lakehouse trusted by companies like Amazon, Netflix, and Halliburton, Starburst empowers our customers to accelerate innovation in their AI and ML projects. Lisa's impressive track record will help us scale and reach new customers, industries and markets - key elements of our success. We're thrilled to welcome her leadership as an experienced and savvy start-up marketer to guide Starburst through its next stage of growth."

Prior to joining Starburst, Luscap served as CMO at Pluralsight and was instrumental in leading marketing efforts at Snowflake, where she helped take the Data Cloud company public in September 2020. Over her more than twenty-year career, she has held marketing executive roles at VMware, HP, Siebel Systems and Dolby Laboratories, consistently driving growth and building brand and demand at every stage.

"I'm excited to join the talented team at Starburst and help our customers accelerate their data, AI and ML initiatives," said Lisa Luscap. "Starburst's unique data and AI platform simplifies access to enterprise data across on-premises and cloud environments, enabling businesses to supercharge AI applications and agents to drive tangible outcomes."

Starburst, the Open Hybrid Lakehouse, is the leading end-to-end data platform to securely access, analyze, and share data for analytics and AI across hybrid, on-premises, and multi-cloud environments. As the leaders in Trino, a modern open-source SQL engine, Starburst empowers the most data-intensive and security-conscious organizations like Comcast, Halliburton, Vectra, EMIS Health, and 7 of the top 10 global banks to democratize data access, enhance analytics performance, and improve architecture optionality. With the Open Hybrid Lakehouse from Starburst, enterprises globally can easily discover and use all their data to power AI and other business-critical applications like anti-money laundering and fraud analytics, next best products, customer 360, log analytics, and ESG reporting.

