Baker Tilly's Insights on Exploring the Practical Impact of AI Across Today's Industries

Authored by Cindy Bratel

As industries navigate through the era of technological advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer an optional initiative but an essential driver of business success. Organizations across manufacturing, utility and asset-intensive sectors are witnessing a fundamental shift in how they operate, maintain assets and deliver value to customers. This transformation is noteworthy as it touches every aspect of operations from shop floor efficiency to customer service excellence while simultaneously addressing global challenges such as workforce shortages and supply chain disruptions.

The digital transformation journey begins with data as a critical success factor. Organizations are recognizing that data strategies must be considered early to ensure the successful deployment of new solutions. This understanding helps organizations evaluate and maintain their data health throughout their transformation journey.

AI usage can even enhance Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms by automating routine tasks, improving accuracy in data and providing predictive analytics for overall better decision-making. The IFS.ai platform unifies data from a variety of sources in order to enhance productivity and efficiency across operations in key industries.

Leveraging AI to streamline manufacturing

The manufacturing sector, historically cautious in adopting technologies, is undergoing a mindset shift. Today's manufacturing companies are embracing AI and automation solutions to address concurrent challenges. Digital innovations are helping manufacturers maintain competitive advantage while dealing with persistent challenges. Key use cases include:

Advanced predictive maintenance systems for critical equipment

AI-powered supply chain optimization to mitigate parts shortages

Automated quality control systems leveraging machine learning

Digital twins for process optimization and scenario planning

Robotic process automation (RPA) in financial and administrative processes

Integrated workforce management to address labor shortages

Real-time production monitoring and optimizing systems

AI-powered insights for the utilities sector

The utilities and energy sector faces unique challenges in balancing reliability requirements with modernization initiatives. The stakes are particularly high in this sector where service interruptions can have significant financial implications. The sector is seeing improvements through:

Failure prediction models using industrial AI

Advanced health monitoring systems

Integrated maintenance planning platforms

Rapid response systems for service restoration

Predictive analytics for resource allocation

AI technologies for improved distribution management

Customer experience enhancement

It is crucial that technological advancements ultimately translate into improved customer experience, bridging the gap between operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The solutions that report improvements in customer satisfaction:

End-to-end traceability systems for product tracking

Mobile first solutions for field technicians

Real-time status updates and communication platforms

Automated reporting and documentation systems

Predictive service scheduling based on usage patterns

Integrated customer communication platforms

Self-service portals with AI assistance

A move towards sustainability

What's particularly interesting is how AI is helping organizations tackle broader challenges they face today. From monitoring environmental impact to managing carbon footprint, AI is being utilized to balance operational needs with social responsibility. The public interest is becoming a key factor in how technologies are being deployed, showing a shift towards more sustainable business practices. This evolution in thinking is pushing organizations to exceed their initial expectations and redefine what's possible in their industries.

AI in industries is revolutionizing how businesses operate and adapt to market changes. With IFS solutions, companies can leverage AI to unlock powerful insights, automate routine tasks and maintain a competitive edge while seamlessly integrating advanced technologies into their core operations. As an IFS reseller and system integrator, Baker Tilly customizes each IFS Cloud implementation based on the client, their industry and their team's business transformation goals. Baker Tilly believes in an 'industry-first' approach allowing us to work with customers to deliver maximum value with IFS solutions.

