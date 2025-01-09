Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
09.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
The Mochi Ice Cream Company LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Allergen

Finanznachrichten News

The Mochi Ice Cream Company LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Allergen in Peach Mango Sorbet

VERNON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / The Mochi Ice Cream Company LLC, Vernon, California is recalling 1350 cases of Peach Mango Sorbet, because it may contain undeclared pasteurized cooked egg white. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet was distributed nationwide through retail stores.

The product can be identified by the My Mochi brand and the flavor of Peach Mango. The product is in an orange 6 ct box weighing 7.5 oz, in the freezer section with lots of 337-24 & 341-24 marked on the box.

There have been 2 reports of minor allergic response reported.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing (pasteurized egg white) was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of (the egg white). Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet with lots 337-24 & 341-24 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-696-6244.

The Mochi Ice Cream Company LLC.
5563 Alcoa Ave., Vernon CA., 90058

Contact Information

Patty Davis
Press Secretary
pdavis@cpsc.gov
301-504-7601

SOURCE: The Mochi Ice Cream Company



