Cytosurge AG: Cytosurge Announces Strategic Leadership Transition

Simon Egli Appointed Chief Executive Officer as Co-Founder Pascal Behr Transitions to Board of Directors

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytosurge AG, a leader in single-cell manipulation, a biotech company pioneering innovative single-cell biopsies and cell-line engineering solutions, announces a leadership transition effective January 1, 2025. Pascal Behr, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO for 12 years, remains on the Board of Directors and continues to work closely as Delegate of the Board, ensuring continued strategic guidance. Simon Egli, previously Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed CEO, a decision reflecting confidence in his leadership to advance the company's next growth phase.

This leadership evolution strengthens Cytosurge's commitment to integrating operational excellence and innovation, driving advancements in cell-line engineering and single-cell profiling to support both academic and commercial research.

"I want to thank Pascal on behalf of the Board of Directors for his exceptional leadership and dedication over the years, and Simon for stepping into this critical role," said Martin Gertsch, Chairman of the Board. "Under Pascal's guidance, Cytosurge achieved remarkable milestones: With over 140 FluidFM® systems installed globally, we have established ourselves at the forefront of single-cell research. FluidFM has been featured in more than 150 scientific publications, further solidifying its impact in advancing cutting-edge research. Additionally, the CellEDIT Service was launched under Pascal's leadership, offering high-quality genetically engineered cell lines for research, setting a new standard in precision and innovation."

Simon Egli is a seasoned business leader with over a decade of experience in the life sciences industry. Before joining Cytosurge, Simon held senior roles at INFORS HT, serving as Chief Commercial Officer and Global Sales Director, leading global sales operations and strategic initiatives. He also gained leadership experience as CEO of Infors USA, Inc., overseeing the company's U.S. growth. Simon's education was rooted in Switzerland, where he earned an International Executive MBA from the Rochester-Bern Executive Programs and a degree in Biotechnology from ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences.

Reflecting on his tenure, Pascal Behr, Ph.D., said, "I am proud of what we've achieved together and I am confident that Simon, with his strategic vision and deep industry expertise, is well-positioned to lead Cytosurge to even greater heights."

"I am honored to take on this role and look forward to advancing our mission of innovation in the cell-line engineering and single-cell profiling space", added Simon Egli. "Together with our talented team, we are ready to push the boundaries of what's possible in this field."

About Cytosurge

Cytosurge AG is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative solutions using its proprietary FluidFM® technology, which combines microfluidics and force microscopy for precise single-cell manipulation. With 140+ FluidFM systems installed globally and 150+ publications since its invention in 2009, FluidFM drives cutting-edge research in life sciences.

FluidFM OMNIUM Platform: The FluidFM OMNIUM platform is a semi-automated system enabling non-destructive single-cell injections and extractions. Supporting workflows like single-cell biopsies and advanced gene editing, it facilitates low-input RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) and repeated cell characterizations while maintaining viability.

CellEDIT Service: The FluidFM CellEDIT service uses gentle intra-nuclear CRISPR RNP injections for precise genetic edits, minimizing stress and off-target effects. Ideal for hard-to-transfect cells, CellEDIT enables high-quality, customized cell lines for cancer research, functional studies, and other applications.

For additional information, please visit www.cytosurge.comand follow us on X, Bluesky, LinkedIn, and Facebookfor updates, and check out our YouTube channelfor insightful videos on our technology and its applications.

For more information, contact:

Erica Fiorini, Ph.D., Social Media & Scientific Community Manager

Phone +41 77 267 08 33

Email media@cytosurge.com