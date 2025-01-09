Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
09.01.25
19:35 Uhr
135,60 Euro
-0,26
-0,19 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,60135,6619:34
135,60135,6619:35
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hyundai Motor Group Partners with NVIDIA to Accelerate Development of AI Solutions for Future Mobility

Finanznachrichten News
  • Hyundai Motor Group is driving AI-powered innovation with the goal of applying intelligence across its core mobility solutions
  • The companies will collaborate in diverse areas, including adopting accelerated computing, generative AI, and industrial digitalization technologies, across the Hyundai Motor Group's business value chain

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of advanced AI technologies to drive the future of mobility.

(from left) Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group and Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA

In the AI era, Hyundai Motor Group is driving innovation through strategic AI integration, positioning itself at the forefront of smart mobility solutions. The Group operates a variety of AI initiatives and through this partnership aims to further enhance the application of intelligence to its core mobility products, such as software-defined vehicles and robotics, and across its business operations.

"Hyundai Motor Group is exploring innovative approaches with AI technologies in various fields such as robotics, autonomous driving, and smart factory," said Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group. "This partnership is set to accelerate our progress, positioning the Group as a frontrunner in driving AI-empowered mobility innovation."

As part of the agreement, Hyundai Motor Group will harness NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI Enterprise software to help manage the massive amounts of data required to safely develop and train its AI models for various applications.

The Group will also utilize the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to develop physical AI and digital twin applications to simulate its factories, helping improve manufacturing efficiencies and quality, and streamline costs. In addition, the Group will use the NVIDIA Isaac robot development platform to develop and safely deploy AI robots.

Both parties will also work closely to create virtual simulation environments for safe and reliable autonomous driving technology and robotics systems.

"Accelerated computing, generative AI, and Omniverse are unlocking a new era of mobility," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. "This partnership will drive the creation of safer, more intelligent vehicles, supercharge manufacturing with greater efficiency and quality, and deploy cutting-edge robotics to help build a smarter, more connected digital workplace."

Starting with these initiatives, the partnership aims to drive the development of groundbreaking innovations going forward, with more to be announced at a later date.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at:

http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Media Center.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594791/Photo_1_HMG_x_NVIDIA_Partnership_250109.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594792/PRESS_RELEASE__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Partners_with_NVIDIA_to_Accelerate_Development_of_AI_Solutions_fo.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-partners-with-nvidia-to-accelerate-development-of-ai-solutions-for-future-mobility-302347078.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.