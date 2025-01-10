Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of the brokered private placement previously announced on December 30th, 2024 (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 5,263,160 common shares ("CommonShares") at a purchase price of US$0.38 per Common Share (equivalent to approximately C$0.55/ GBP£0.30) for gross proceeds of US$2.0 million.

The First Tranche includes participation from high net worth and institutional investors from the USA, including University Bancorp, Inc. that now holds 4.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

The closing of the First Tranche provides sufficient funds to proceed with the step-out well, Jetstream #2. As announced on January 6th, 2025, the drill pad for the step-out well is prepared, and the conductor rig is to be installed this week. Drilling of Jetstream #2 is scheduled to commence immediately after deepening of Jetstream #1 is complete. In addition, the Company will be increasing the passive seismic (ambient noise tomography) footprint within the Topaz project area.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid a cash fee of US$120,000 to the Company's Placing Agent, University Bank.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period. The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company expects to provide an update on the closing of the remainder of the Private Placement within the next two weeks.

Exercise of Warrants

The Company notes that over the last two months, an aggregate of 747,434 share purchase warrants (all of which were issued as part of its offering that closed on January 17, 2024) were exercised and generated cash proceeds for the Company of approximately C$270,000.

Admission to AIM and Total Voting Rights

Application is being made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the admission of the 5,263,160 Common Shares issued pursuant to the First Tranche, and the 747,434 Common Shares issued pursuant to the abovementioned warrant exercises, to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur and dealings commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around January 15th, 2025. The new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares.

On Admission, the total number of Common Shares in issue will be 132,567,977 with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's issued share capital pursuant to the Company's Articles.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. The Jetstream #1 appraisal well previously reached total depth (TD) of 2,200 feet (671 metres) on February 27th, 2024, identifying top-tier helium concentrations of up to 14.5%, well above the 0.3% widely accepted economic threshold, and CO2 concentrations exceeding 70% - with the latter expected to further contribute to the project economics. The deepening of Jetstream #1 is a pivotal step in advancing Pulsar's strategy to address the increasing global demand for helium as the Company moves another step closer to production.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

