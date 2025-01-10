Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - Thor Explorations Ltd (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company"), is a West African-focussed minerals exploration and mining Company, that is currently producing gold from its wholly owned Segilola Gold Mine in Nigeria and is advancing the Douta Gold Project in Senegal towards development.

Thor is pleased to announce further positive results from its ongoing diamond drilling programme at the Segilola Gold Mine ("Segilola") that targets the down-plunge potential beneath the current open pit extents.

The most recent results from the latest four holes drilled include 1.8 metres ("m") grading 39.7 grammes of gold per tonne ("g/tAu") from 222m in drillhole SNMDD027 and 3.4m grading 4.8g/tAu from 74m in drillhole SNMDD028. These results further highlight the potential to extend the Segilola resource both along strike to the south and at depth.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"We are pleased to start the year with additional encouraging drill results of the on-going diamond drilling programme which is targeting projections of the Segilola ore body outside the current open pit design. In particular, the significant intersection of 1.8m grading 39.7g/tAu is encouraging as it potentially suggests the formation of a high-grade shoot in the northern parts of the deposit. This intersection is supported by the previously reported intersection of 1.3m grading 3.35g/tAu located 40m to the south in hole SNMDD019.

"These new intersections are located in the vicinity of several exploration holes that the Company drilled in 2018. Results from these holes include 1m grading 10.2g/tAu and 2.5m grading 8.5g/tAu.Together, these holes demonstrate high grade continuity of approximately 100m down dip and about 100m along strike. Based on the new results we intend to continue drill testing of the Segilola structure, and we look forward to sharing further results in due course."

Introduction

The high grade Segilola gold deposit is located on the major regional shear zone that extends for several hundred kilometres through the gold-bearing Ilesha schist belt (structural corridor) of Nigeria.

Gold mineralisation is developed within an overturned sequence of metamorphosed, strongly foliated meta-sediments at the boundary between the basement biotite gneiss (Hanging wall) and calc-silicate and mylonitic biotite-garnet schists (Foot wall). A unit of massive foliated granodiorite conformably intrudes the sequence between the quartzites and basement gneisses. Gold mineralisation is developed with steep west-dipping parallel lodes that comprise of late-stage silica-altered zones that are commonly referred to as "veins" which are restricted to the meta-sedimentary unit.

Segilola Exploration Targeting

The southern lodes are characterised by a pronounced southerly plunging geometry (Figure 1). The initial drillholes were completed on 40m spaced sections to test the continuity of the high-grade shoots that are projected to continue down-plunge to the south. Drilling was completed using an NQ diamond core. Half core samples were analysed by fire assay at the SROL Laboratory which was established by MSA Laboratories at the Segilola Mine Site. The final assay results are an average of the initial assay result (Au1) and two additional fire assays of the same pulp (AuR1 and AuR2). Further QA/QC work is being carried out by MSA Laboratories.

The significant intersections are shown in Table 1. All intersections are listed in Appendix 1.

Hole ID Easting Northing Depth Dip Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/tAu) True Width

(m) SNMDD023 4251 10400 92 -60 89 69.0 75.0 6.0 2.2 5.1 SNMDD027 4083 11720 257 -70 92 221.8 223.6 1.8 39.7 1.5 SNMDD028 4266 10363 93 -78 90 74.0 77.4 3.4 4.8 2.9

Table 1: Drilling Results That Exceed Four Gramme Metres

(0.5g/tAu cut off, minimum intervals of 0.5m





Figure 1: Longitudinal Section Showing Drilling Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/236637_e77b7bb82462696b_002full.jpg





Figure 2: SNMDD027 Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/236637_e77b7bb82462696b_003full.jpg

Holes SNMDD019 and SNMDD027 were drilled to follow up several holes that were completed in 2018 that were designed to test the depth extensions of the 100 lode. Results from these holes include 1m grading 10.2g/tAu in SGD201 and 2.5m grading 8.5g/tAu in SGD167 (Figure 1).

SNMDD019 intersected 1.3m grading 3.35g/tAu approximately 40m north of the SGD201 intersection. SNMDD027, which was placed 40m north of SNMDD019, intersected 1.8m grading 39.4g/tAu. Together with the historic holes these new results confirm high grade continuity over approximately 100m along strike and 100m down dip. The mineralisation intersection in SNMDD027 is open at depth (Figure2).

Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Appendix 1

Hole ID Easting Northing Depth Dip Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/tAu) True Width

(m) SNMDD011 4036 11001 313 -55 90 293.8 296.7 2.9 11.24 2.4 SNMDD012 4055 10834 290 -50 90 269.2 270.6 1.4 3.22 1.2 SNMDD014 4042 10962 314 -58 90 299.0 301.4 2.4 3.46 2.1 SNMDD015 4200 10793 312 -73 95 118.3 121.1 2.8 1.24 2.1











158.5 159.5 1.0 3.70 0.7 SNMDD016 4040 10922 361 -58 90 305.7 309.2 3.5 4.10 3.1 SNMDD017









nsr







SNMDD018 4116 10729 344 -57 95 231.6 233.3 1.7 3.87 1.4 SNMDD019 4088 11681 321 -72 90 222.5 223.8 1.3 3.35 1.1 SNMDD020 4295 10401 70 -59 92 23.1 24.1 1.0 1.49 0.9 SNMDD020









28.2 29.4 1.2 1.64 1.0 SNMDD021 4224 10447 131 -57 93 73.0 74.0 1.0 3.35 0.9 SNMDD023 4251 10400 92 -60 89 54.0 55.0 1.0 4.18 0.9 SNMDD023









69.0 75.0 6.0 2.18 5.1 SNMDD024 4232 10399 140 -77 91 103.4 106.0 2.6 1.00 2.2 SNMDD024









119.2 120.4 1.2 1.32 1.0 SNMDD025 4133 10097 248 -70 94 222.2 223.2 1.0 1.88 0.9 SNMDD026 4110 10728 326 -73 91 287.0 290.5 3.5 0.51 3.0 SNMDD027 4083 11720 257 -70 92 221.8 223.6 1.8 39.69 1.5 SNMDD028 4266 10363 93 -78 90 47.0 48.0 1.0 1.92 0.9 SNMDD028









54.0 56.0 2.0 1.51 1.7 SNMDD028









74.0 77.4 3.4 4.82 2.9

Table 2: All Drilling Results

(0.5g/tAu cut off, minimum intervals of 0.5m)

