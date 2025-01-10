DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 January 2025 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 9 January 2025 it purchased a total of 216,749 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin Number of ordinary shares purchased 216,749 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.285 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.230 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.255804

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 620,247,107 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 164 2.240 XDUB 08:42:15 00073020752TRLO0 7031 2.240 XDUB 08:51:04 00073021102TRLO0 531 2.245 XDUB 08:51:04 00073021105TRLO0 2036 2.245 XDUB 08:51:04 00073021104TRLO0 4800 2.245 XDUB 08:51:04 00073021103TRLO0 4474 2.240 XDUB 09:08:02 00073022089TRLO0 2251 2.240 XDUB 09:08:02 00073022090TRLO0 111 2.240 XDUB 09:08:02 00073022091TRLO0 7842 2.245 XDUB 09:32:43 00073023483TRLO0 3188 2.245 XDUB 09:34:52 00073023751TRLO0 1294 2.245 XDUB 09:34:52 00073023750TRLO0 1500 2.245 XDUB 09:34:52 00073023749TRLO0 3188 2.245 XDUB 09:34:54 00073023752TRLO0 3188 2.245 XDUB 09:36:54 00073023856TRLO0 1279 2.245 XDUB 09:36:54 00073023855TRLO0 1500 2.245 XDUB 09:36:54 00073023854TRLO0 3986 2.250 XDUB 09:42:56 00073024076TRLO0 1500 2.250 XDUB 09:42:56 00073024075TRLO0 3986 2.245 XDUB 09:49:46 00073024359TRLO0 8310 2.260 XDUB 10:06:05 00073024941TRLO0 13729 2.260 XDUB 10:06:05 00073024942TRLO0 819 2.250 XDUB 10:32:34 00073025722TRLO0 7367 2.250 XDUB 10:34:37 00073025783TRLO0 148 2.250 XDUB 10:35:16 00073025801TRLO0 7340 2.245 XDUB 11:16:23 00073027769TRLO0 4461 2.230 XDUB 11:32:41 00073028329TRLO0 2894 2.230 XDUB 11:32:41 00073028328TRLO0 8217 2.245 XDUB 12:19:46 00073030726TRLO0 2491 2.245 XDUB 12:40:42 00073031622TRLO0 5668 2.245 XDUB 12:40:42 00073031621TRLO0 1366 2.255 XDUB 13:22:09 00073032881TRLO0 4115 2.255 XDUB 13:22:09 00073032880TRLO0 2387 2.255 XDUB 13:22:09 00073032879TRLO0 6957 2.260 XDUB 13:35:08 00073033239TRLO0 5300 2.265 XDUB 13:57:05 00073034250TRLO0 3616 2.260 XDUB 13:57:47 00073034276TRLO0 3600 2.260 XDUB 14:01:05 00073034414TRLO0 1516 2.255 XDUB 14:12:56 00073034871TRLO0 4335 2.255 XDUB 14:12:56 00073034870TRLO0 1970 2.255 XDUB 14:12:56 00073034869TRLO0 1500 2.270 XDUB 14:39:33 00073036249TRLO0 6207 2.270 XDUB 14:43:06 00073036422TRLO0 7818 2.280 XDUB 14:50:09 00073036868TRLO0 6207 2.280 XDUB 14:53:46 00073037023TRLO0 196 2.285 XDUB 15:06:07 00073037958TRLO0 1500 2.285 XDUB 15:06:07 00073037957TRLO0 1557 2.280 XDUB 15:07:04 00073038005TRLO0 3046 2.280 XDUB 15:07:04 00073038004TRLO0 5613 2.280 XDUB 15:07:04 00073038003TRLO0 728 2.270 XDUB 15:15:36 00073038397TRLO0 6000 2.270 XDUB 15:15:36 00073038396TRLO0 180 2.270 XDUB 15:15:36 00073038395TRLO0 6710 2.265 XDUB 15:27:07 00073039121TRLO0 1326 2.265 XDUB 15:27:07 00073039122TRLO0 4332 2.260 XDUB 15:41:01 00073039966TRLO0 1215 2.260 XDUB 15:41:01 00073039965TRLO0 110 2.255 XDUB 15:46:01 00073040206TRLO0 2658 2.255 XDUB 15:46:01 00073040205TRLO0 1642 2.255 XDUB 15:46:01 00073040207TRLO0 43 2.255 XDUB 16:02:28 00073041026TRLO0 6000 2.255 XDUB 16:02:28 00073041025TRLO0 1457 2.255 XDUB 16:02:28 00073041024TRLO0 34 2.255 XDUB 16:05:25 00073041180TRLO0 215 2.255 XDUB 16:07:51 00073041383TRLO0

