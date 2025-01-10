Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2025

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
10 January 2025 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 9 January 2025 it purchased a total of 216,749 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           216,749 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.285 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.230 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.255804

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 620,247,107 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
164       2.240         XDUB      08:42:15      00073020752TRLO0 
7031       2.240         XDUB      08:51:04      00073021102TRLO0 
531       2.245         XDUB      08:51:04      00073021105TRLO0 
2036       2.245         XDUB      08:51:04      00073021104TRLO0 
4800       2.245         XDUB      08:51:04      00073021103TRLO0 
4474       2.240         XDUB      09:08:02      00073022089TRLO0 
2251       2.240         XDUB      09:08:02      00073022090TRLO0 
111       2.240         XDUB      09:08:02      00073022091TRLO0 
7842       2.245         XDUB      09:32:43      00073023483TRLO0 
3188       2.245         XDUB      09:34:52      00073023751TRLO0 
1294       2.245         XDUB      09:34:52      00073023750TRLO0 
1500       2.245         XDUB      09:34:52      00073023749TRLO0 
3188       2.245         XDUB      09:34:54      00073023752TRLO0 
3188       2.245         XDUB      09:36:54      00073023856TRLO0 
1279       2.245         XDUB      09:36:54      00073023855TRLO0 
1500       2.245         XDUB      09:36:54      00073023854TRLO0 
3986       2.250         XDUB      09:42:56      00073024076TRLO0 
1500       2.250         XDUB      09:42:56      00073024075TRLO0 
3986       2.245         XDUB      09:49:46      00073024359TRLO0 
8310       2.260         XDUB      10:06:05      00073024941TRLO0 
13729      2.260         XDUB      10:06:05      00073024942TRLO0 
819       2.250         XDUB      10:32:34      00073025722TRLO0 
7367       2.250         XDUB      10:34:37      00073025783TRLO0 
148       2.250         XDUB      10:35:16      00073025801TRLO0 
7340       2.245         XDUB      11:16:23      00073027769TRLO0 
4461       2.230         XDUB      11:32:41      00073028329TRLO0 
2894       2.230         XDUB      11:32:41      00073028328TRLO0 
8217       2.245         XDUB      12:19:46      00073030726TRLO0 
2491       2.245         XDUB      12:40:42      00073031622TRLO0 
5668       2.245         XDUB      12:40:42      00073031621TRLO0 
1366       2.255         XDUB      13:22:09      00073032881TRLO0 
4115       2.255         XDUB      13:22:09      00073032880TRLO0 
2387       2.255         XDUB      13:22:09      00073032879TRLO0 
6957       2.260         XDUB      13:35:08      00073033239TRLO0 
5300       2.265         XDUB      13:57:05      00073034250TRLO0 
3616       2.260         XDUB      13:57:47      00073034276TRLO0 
3600       2.260         XDUB      14:01:05      00073034414TRLO0 
1516       2.255         XDUB      14:12:56      00073034871TRLO0 
4335       2.255         XDUB      14:12:56      00073034870TRLO0 
1970       2.255         XDUB      14:12:56      00073034869TRLO0 
1500       2.270         XDUB      14:39:33      00073036249TRLO0 
6207       2.270         XDUB      14:43:06      00073036422TRLO0 
7818       2.280         XDUB      14:50:09      00073036868TRLO0 
6207       2.280         XDUB      14:53:46      00073037023TRLO0 
196       2.285         XDUB      15:06:07      00073037958TRLO0 
1500       2.285         XDUB      15:06:07      00073037957TRLO0 
1557       2.280         XDUB      15:07:04      00073038005TRLO0 
3046       2.280         XDUB      15:07:04      00073038004TRLO0 
5613       2.280         XDUB      15:07:04      00073038003TRLO0 
728       2.270         XDUB      15:15:36      00073038397TRLO0 
6000       2.270         XDUB      15:15:36      00073038396TRLO0 
180       2.270         XDUB      15:15:36      00073038395TRLO0 
6710       2.265         XDUB      15:27:07      00073039121TRLO0 
1326       2.265         XDUB      15:27:07      00073039122TRLO0 
4332       2.260         XDUB      15:41:01      00073039966TRLO0 
1215       2.260         XDUB      15:41:01      00073039965TRLO0 
110       2.255         XDUB      15:46:01      00073040206TRLO0 
2658       2.255         XDUB      15:46:01      00073040205TRLO0 
1642       2.255         XDUB      15:46:01      00073040207TRLO0 
43        2.255         XDUB      16:02:28      00073041026TRLO0 
6000       2.255         XDUB      16:02:28      00073041025TRLO0 
1457       2.255         XDUB      16:02:28      00073041024TRLO0 
34        2.255         XDUB      16:05:25      00073041180TRLO0 
215       2.255         XDUB      16:07:51      00073041383TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  369687 
EQS News ID:  2064861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064861&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
