SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L), a UK Real Estate Investment Trust, Friday said The SEGRO European Logistics Partnership (SELP), a 50:50 joint venture between SEGRO and Canadian pension fund, PSP Investments, has priced its 3.75 percent, seven-year term, 500 million euros senior unsecured bond.The company plans to use the proceeds to refinance existing indebtedness.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX