CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The yen fell to a 2-day low of 158.43 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 162.85.Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 163.12, 194.78 and 173.61 from Thursday's closing quotes of 162.85, 194.58 and 173.30, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 98.20, 88.62 and 109.95 from Thursday's closing quotes of 97.94, 88.54 and 109.86, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 159.00 against the greenback, 165.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 176.00 against the franc, 100.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX