Biz Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10
10 January 2025
Biz Finance Plc (the "Company") - 213800CQK26QNHYTY203
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Biz Finance Plc Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
For further information please contact:
Biz Finance Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
