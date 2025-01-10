Anzeige
10.01.2025 09:42 Uhr
Biz Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January 2025

Biz Finance Plc (the "Company") - 213800CQK26QNHYTY203

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:

Biz Finance Plc Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023

For further information please contact:

Biz Finance Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com



Complete with Docusign Biz Finance Plc FS 31 auditors
© 2025 PR Newswire
