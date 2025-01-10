WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cautious sentiment prevails in world markets ahead of the monthly job market update that could significantly impact the Fed's easing plans. Sentiment was also impacted by China's central bank's decision to suspend treasury bond purchases temporarily due to short supply of bonds.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to reveal on Friday an addition of 160 thousand to non-farm payrolls in the month of December, a decline from the 227 thousand recorded in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2 percent.Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading on a negative note. Negative sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets also.The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices gained on hopes of winter demand. Gold rallied despite the Dollar's resurgence. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,619.00, down 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,907.40, down 0.18% Germany's DAX at 20,304.09, down 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,309.93, down 0.12% France's CAC 40 at 7,488.38, down 0.03% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,008.75, down 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,208.50, down 1.04% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,294.10, down 0.42% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,171.63, down 1.24% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,070.00, down 0.89%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0295, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.2287, down 0.17% USD/JPY at 158.40, up 0.21% AUD/USD at 0.6191, down 0.16% USD/CAD at 1.4404, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 109.25, up 0.06%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.689%, up 0.17% Germany at 2.5540%, up 0.91% France at 3.410%, up 0.68% U.K. at 4.8860%, up 1.54% Japan at 1.196%, up 1.79%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $77.59, up 0.87%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $74.58, up 0.89%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,699.81, up 0.33%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $94,551.91, up 1.43% Ethereum at $3,299.07, up 0.36% XRP at $2.32, up 0.33% BNB at $695.50, up 0.77% Solana at $192.01, up 0.94%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX