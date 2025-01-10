Anzeige
10 January 2025
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 9 January 2025

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£48.892million
Including current year income and expenses£49.155million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses257.66p
Including current year income and expenses259.04p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses258.19p
Including current year income and expenses259.46p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


