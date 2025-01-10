Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
10.01.25
08:03 Uhr
3,840 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.01.2025 12:48 Uhr
105 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Timothy James Livett
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
b) LEI 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 2.5p shares GB00BN455J50
b) Nature of the transaction Dividend reinvestment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
322.727 pence per share47
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 47 ordinary 2.5p shares 322.727 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction 09 January 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC


© 2025 PR Newswire
